All R&D Tax Relief claims will require the Additional Information online form to be submitted in advance of or at the same time as the CT600. This applies to all claims, including for periods beginning before 1 April 2023.

The information required in the notification is below:

VAT number.

Contact details of the main internal R&D contact at the company.

Contact details of any agent working on the claim.

Qualifying expenditure under the following categories:

Employee costs.

Externally provided workers.

Contracted out R&D.

Software.

Consumable Items.

Payments to participants of a clinical trial.

Data licence (for accounting periods starting on or after 1 April 2023).

Cloud computing services (for accounting periods starting on or after 1 April 2023).

Contributions to independent R&D costs (RDEC only).

Show the amount of the above that is qualifying indirect activities (QIAs).

Show the number of projects claimed for.

Descriptions of the projects under 5 headings: What is the main field of science or technology? What was the baseline level of science or technology that you planned to advance? What advance in that scientific or technical knowledge did you aim to achieve? What scientific or technological uncertainties did you face? How did your project seek to overcome these uncertainties?



For 1 to 3 projects, the company will need to describe all projects, covering 100% of the qualifying expenditure.

For 4 to 10 projects, it will need to describe projects that account for 50% of the total expenditure, with a minimum of 3 projects described.

For 11 to 100 (or more) projects, the company will need to describe those projects that account for at least 50% of the total expenditure, with a minimum of 3 projects described — if the qualifying expenditure is split across multiple smaller projects, the 10 largest will need describing.

