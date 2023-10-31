ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

A regular briefing for the alternative asset management industry.

In a special Alternative Insights to mark the publication of the Autumn edition of our Asset Management Tax Checklist, our "need to know" guide to topical tax issues facing the industry, Travers Smith's Elena Rowlands, was interviewed by Tosin Adeyeri.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.