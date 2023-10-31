UK:
Alternative Insights: Hot Topics: The UK Tax Landscape (Podcast)
31 October 2023
Travers Smith LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A regular briefing for the alternative asset management
industry.
In a special Alternative
Insights to mark the publication of the Autumn edition of
our Asset Management Tax Checklist,
our "need to know" guide to topical tax issues facing
the industry, Travers Smith's Elena Rowlands, was interviewed
by Tosin Adeyeri.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from UK
UAE Structure: UK Tax?
Burges Salmon
There has been a significant and welcome increase in options for structuring ownership of assets in the UAE, but structures may have tax implications in the UK.
A Quick Guide To Inheritance Tax
Weightmans
Inheritance tax is a complex area, often shrouded in misconceptions. In this article, Lorraine Wilson sets out the basics and answers key questions about inheritance tax.