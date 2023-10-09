ISOLAS LLP welcomed Lisa Mead and John Cassidy Partners at Crowe UK LLP in London who shared some practical examples and real-life stories of topical UK tax issues that their clients are facing and highlighted why it is helpful to have a knowledgeable adviser on board at the start of any project or issue.
We spoke to Lisa and John to learn more...(or click here to download)
