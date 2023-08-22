As part of our Talking Sustainability podcast series we recently sat down with Sebastien Akbik from UNPRI to talk about how tax fits in to ESG and sustainability thinking and what good tax governance actually means.

Sebastien, Silvana and Callum discussed the recent drivers for businesses to develop an ESG focused approach to tax - including, in particular, the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (or SFDR) and the concept it has introduced of "good tax governance"; the theoretical tensions and practical difficulties which can arise in this context; the spectrum of approaches which have emerged in the market; and some examples of steps which businesses could take to develop good tax governance.

Originally published 22 Jun 2023

