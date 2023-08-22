UK:
Talking. Sustainability. - Tax, ESG And Sustainability - Part 1 (Podcast)
22 August 2023
Travers Smith LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As part of our Talking Sustainability podcast series we recently
sat down with Sebastien Akbik from UNPRI to talk about how tax fits
in to ESG and sustainability thinking and what good tax governance
actually means.
Sebastien, Silvana
and Callum
discussed the recent drivers for businesses to develop an ESG
focused approach to tax - including, in particular, the EU's
Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (or SFDR) and the concept
it has introduced of "good tax governance"; the
theoretical tensions and practical difficulties which can arise in
this context; the spectrum of approaches which have emerged in the
market; and some examples of steps which businesses could take to
develop good tax governance.
Originally published 22 Jun 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from UK
Contentious Tax Bulletin
Price Bailey
In the July bulletin, Andrew Park, Tax Investigations Partner at Price Bailey, provides an overview of the most recent and significant contentious tax news, legislative changes, updates...
Gifting Your Home: The Risks And Pitfalls
Ellisons Legal
Recently, it was reported that an elderly mother, Norma Gibbons, has been evicted by her own daughter, Dawn Gibbons, from her £1.4m London flat following an irretrievable breakdown in their relationship.
UK Tax Round Up
Proskauer Rose LLP
Welcome to July's edition of our UK Tax Round Up. This month has seen a number of interesting tribunal decisions, including the denial of double tax relief...
Stamp Taxes Modernisation – A Breath Of Fresh Air
Travers Smith LLP
As part of the "Tax Administration and Maintenance Day" on 27 April, the Government has published a consultation setting out proposals for the reform of stamp duty/SDRT for shares and marketable securities.