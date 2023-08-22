In Part 2 of our discussion with Seb Akbik from UNPRI on Tax, ESG and Sustainability we explore some of the theoretical tensions and practical difficulties which can arise in establishing "good tax governance"; the differing approaches which organisations have adopted; and some examples of steps which businesses could take to develop good tax governance.

self

Originally published 11 Jul 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.