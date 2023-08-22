UK:
Talking. Sustainability. Series. - Tax, ESG And Sustainability – Part 2 (Podcast)
22 August 2023
Travers Smith LLP
In Part 2 of our discussion with Seb Akbik from UNPRI on Tax,
ESG and Sustainability we explore some of the theoretical tensions
and practical difficulties which can arise in establishing
"good tax governance"; the differing approaches which
organisations have adopted; and some examples of steps which
businesses could take to develop good tax governance.
