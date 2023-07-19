There has been a rise in the lettings of properties for holiday accommodation as online platforms make this increasingly easy, and they might help mitigate costs, bearing in mind the interest rate increases. It has become a lifestyle option as people continue to move away from traditional package holidays. One of the risks for those letting is that they now have business income and as such need to consider the tax consequences. One of these tax consequences is VAT, which is the main subject of this article.

Introduction

It is important to recognise what might seem like a hobby, just recovering some costs or facilitating travel for others, will be seen as a business activity by the tax authorities. This article focuses on UK issues, but the same issues are likely to arise in other countries where the property being let is overseas.

Basic rules

The supply of hotel or similar accommodation is subject to VAT. If the registration threshold is exceeded, then a VAT registration is required. Some EU member states have no registration threshold. In the UK for 2023 the registration threshold is £85,000 – there are specific tests to determine if the registration requirement has been triggered.

The threshold is not based on profit, but on turnover. Importantly, and often overlooked, is that you need to consider services received from overseas, as they count towards the threshold – which will not be obvious to many, other than a VAT specialist.

Services received from overseas

The UK, as well as EU member states, have a reverse charge mechanism in place. This results in a requirement for the recipient of supplies received from overseas for their business purposes to step into the shoes of the supplier.

Example

(Holiday lets through a platform based outside the UK provided to a UK holiday letting provider to act as if they are the supplier). This means the accommodation provider has to include the platforms charge, in their deemed income when calculating if they are required to register for VAT.

If the accommodation provider is registered or registerable for VAT, then they have to account for VAT on the deemed supply by them (of the non UK platforms services) but can also recover this VAT subject to the normal rules.

Why does it matter?

The recognition of the reverse charge is a statutory requirement. It can easily trip businesses into a VAT registration obligation when they have tried to trade below the registration threshold. If there is a late registration, then only VAT is due for the period of the registration obligation, but it is highly likely a penalty will apply. There are also compliance costs to consider as VAT returns must be submitted using approved software, and there may be a requirement for specialist accounting support.

Other matters

It might be that the UK authorities consider this matter in the future, as there is a VAT loss to the UK Treasury by the platform provider being based overseas. This means that VAT on any commission is avoided by the platform provider. This does not feel correct if we take a holistic view of the tax system – tax should be accounted for somewhere.

Summary

If you are looking to generate additional income from the exploitation of a property, then there are inevitably tax considerations. You should consider all taxes, as it is very likely there will be tax risks created. In the UK the underlying requirement in respect of penalties and their application is the evidence of the exercise of reasonable care.

In respect of VAT, it is critical you consider the registration threshold (nil in some EU territories). You must consider services received from overseas as they count towards the VAT registration threshold.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.