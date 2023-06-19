HAT DO WE MEAN WHEN WE TALK ABOUT NON-DOMS IN THE UK?

A non-dom, short for non-domiciled individual or non-domiciliary, refers to a UK resident individual who has their permanent home (or domicile) outside the UK. This means that, if certain conditions are met, they may not have to pay UK tax on their foreign income and gains during their period of UK residence.

In this video, Ben Rosen, a Private Client and Tax partner at Quastels LLP, takes to the streets of Central London. He delves into the public's perspective on the non-dom regime. With engaging interviews and insightful conversations, this video sheds light on the opinions, concerns, and understanding of the general population regarding the non-dom tax regime.

Through engaging interviews and insightful conversations, Ben uncovers a range of perspectives and concerns surrounding the non-dom regime. Some interviewees express frustration with what they perceive as a system that benefits only the wealthy, whilst others highlight the potential benefits of attracting foreign investment and talent to the UK.



Ben's video offers a thought-provoking look at a complex, often controversial and, at times, misunderstood, tax system.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.