UK:
On The The Horizon | Call For Evidence On UK All-Employee Plans
23 May 2023
Osborne Clarke
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
At Spring Budget 2023, the government announced that it will be
launching a call for evidence on the tax-advantaged all-employee
plans in the UK. The consultation will consider opportunities to
improve and simplify the Save as You Earn (SAYE) Plan and the Share
Incentive Plan.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from UK
7 Ways To Reduce Your Corporation Tax Bill
Hillier Hopkins
In April 2023, the rates of corporation tax increased from 19 to 25 per cent. Small businesses that make a profit must pay corporation tax within nine months of their year-end, but not every business need pay the higher rate.