ARTICLE

UK: On The The Horizon | Call For Evidence On UK All-Employee Plans

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

At Spring Budget 2023, the government announced that it will be launching a call for evidence on the tax-advantaged all-employee plans in the UK. The consultation will consider opportunities to improve and simplify the Save as You Earn (SAYE) Plan and the Share Incentive Plan.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.