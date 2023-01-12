ARTICLE

The administrative burden and complexity of tax reporting will always be viewed as a necessary evil to businesses, especially those who operate across multi-market jurisdictions. One of the most labour intensive is perhaps the Economic Employer concept, due to its relianceon granular, non-conformative employee data and nuanced interpretation across the different borders in which it applies.

Taxand's latest Economic Employer survey 2022 explores the attitudes of tax advisors across more than 39 global tax jurisdictions in their engagement with the concept, as well as what nuances apply for corporates engaging with local tax authorities. These findings stand to play a valuable role in contributing insight to corporate entities and individuals, as they seek to manage the tax affairs of employees who spend time working in non-domicile territories.

