We have written extensively on the intersection of tax law and administrative law, specifically on how the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and the Anti-Injunction Act (AIA) factor into tax cases. In a recent article for the ABA Tax Times, Kristin E. Hickman, a leading authority in the fields of tax administration, administrative law and statutory interpretation, discusses several tax opinions from 2022 concerning APA issues. We think this article is a must-read for taxpayers and practitioners.
