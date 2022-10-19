The US Tax Court announced that former Judge Herbert Chabot passed away on October 11, 2022.

Judge Chabot joined the Tax Court in 1978, serving as a regular judge and then as a senior judge for almost 40 years. Before being appointed to the Tax Court, he served on the staff of the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation for over a dozen years. Prior to that, he clerked at the Tax Court, served on the Legal Staff of the American Jewish Congress and served in the US Army and the Army Reserves.

We both knew Judge Chabot well during our time clerking at the Tax Court. He was very thoughtful and cared deeply about reaching the correct result in each case. The Tax Court's announcement aptly states: "He was a delightful storyteller and often regaled his colleagues and law clerks with wonderful stories. His charm, humor, and ubiquitous bowtie will be missed."

