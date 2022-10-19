UK:
Former Tax Court Judge Herbert Chabot Passes Away
19 October 2022
McDermott Will & Emery
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The US Tax Court announced that former Judge Herbert Chabot
passed away on October 11, 2022.
Judge Chabot joined the Tax Court in 1978, serving as a regular
judge and then as a senior judge for almost 40 years. Before being
appointed to the Tax Court, he served on the staff of the
Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation for over a dozen years.
Prior to that, he clerked at the Tax Court, served on the Legal
Staff of the American Jewish Congress and served in the US Army and
the Army Reserves.
We both knew Judge Chabot well during our time clerking at the
Tax Court. He was very thoughtful and cared deeply about reaching
the correct result in each case. The Tax Court's announcement
aptly states: "He was a delightful storyteller and often
regaled his colleagues and law clerks with wonderful stories. His
charm, humor, and ubiquitous bowtie will be missed."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from UK
The Gift That Wasn't A Gift
Wrigleys Solicitors
Pam said, "Did you know that Dorothy died a few months ago, lived at the big house down the way, a dragon of a woman, short and sharp but very organised and always had a plan to beat the tax man".
UK Tax Round Up - September 2022
Proskauer Rose LLP
Welcome to September's edition of the UK Tax Round Up. In addition to the headline-grabbing 2022 Growth Plan announced by the UK Chancellor, there have been a number of interesting cases this month.
Off Payroll Working Rules To Be Repealed In The UK
Withers LLP
On 23 September 2022, as part of the Government's ‘fiscal event', the Chancellor unexpectedly announced that the Government plans to repeal both the public and private sector off-payroll working tax...
UK Mini-Budget - Helpful For Asset Managers
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
The government's 2022 Growth Plan, deceptively referred to as the "mini-budget," has brought in notable changes likely to impact the funds industry. In particular, a number of the changes...