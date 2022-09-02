ARTICLE

In this ABA Tax Times article, McDermott Partner Andrew Robersondiscusses the benefits of taking on pro bono work and how it functions as a business development tool.

"In my opinion, the motivation for doing pro bono work is to assist those in need who cannot afford our services. But if you need a little extra motivation to assist the needy, think about the ways that doing pro bono work can help you in your day-to-day practice. The benefits are numerous, from honing your skills to developing important relationships. During that process, you might even find an ancillary business development benefit."

