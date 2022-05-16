UK:
Season 2 Of Tax Able With Tash Out Now (Podcast)
16 May 2022
Hillier Hopkins
Natasha Heron has started releasing the second season of her
successful podcast Tax Able With Tash. This season examines some
industry sectors in more detail and Tash has included a bonus
episode each week where she interviews a business leader in each
sector.
The first episodes are out now and Natasha takes a deep dive
into the fast growing aesthetics industry and speaks to Dr Benji
Dhillon the founder and owner of Define Clinic Limited.
To listen and watch – visit the Tax Able with Tash podcast page on this
site or go to https://taxablewithtash.co.uk/podcast/
