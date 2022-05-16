Natasha Heron has started releasing the second season of her successful podcast Tax Able With Tash. This season examines some industry sectors in more detail and Tash has included a bonus episode each week where she interviews a business leader in each sector.

The first episodes are out now and Natasha takes a deep dive into the fast growing aesthetics industry and speaks to Dr Benji Dhillon the founder and owner of Define Clinic Limited.

To listen and watch – visit the Tax Able with Tash podcast page on this site or go to https://taxablewithtash.co.uk/podcast/

