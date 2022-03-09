ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our VAT and Indirect Tax Principal Ruth Corkin, was invited to speak on TGS' "Inspiring Future Generations" podcast in celebration of International Women's Day.

The 'Inspiring Future Generations' podcast series is an innovation from conversations had in preparation for International Women's Day. In the series they ask women: how did they get to where they are? How are they clearing the way to help others move up to leadership positions in the audit, accounting, advisory, tax and commercial legal professions? What advice can TGS professionals offer young people who would like are considering a career in audit, accounting, advisory, tax or commercial legal services?

Click here to listen to Ruth's episode

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.