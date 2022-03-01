We are excited to announce that we have partnered with KPMG to launch an AI-powered tax tool in the UK.

KPMG is a global industry leader and innovation is central to its identity. Blue J is the leading provider of predictive analysis for tax scenarios in North America. Now we are shaping the future of the tax practice in the UK, together.

With our predictive analysis tools, KPMG advisers will be the first in the UK to conduct technical analyses using AI, spending considerably less time and proceeding with greater confidence in their work. They will have a structured approach to looking up tax legislation and case law, rather than doing it manually. They will also be able to develop junior colleagues effectively, helping them to navigate complex tax issues and deepen their understanding of tax law.

Empowered by predictive analysis tools, we see UK-based tax practitioners able to provide higher quality service, build deeper insights for their clients, and gain unprecedented clarity into the law.

To learn more about the launch of our AI tax tool and how it will shape the future of the tax practice, read the complete press release below. You can also hear directly from Stuart Tait (Partner, Chief Technology Officer - Tax & Legal, KPMG UK) and Benjamin Alarie (CEO of Blue J) and their thoughts on this exciting partnership:

