Writing for Tax Journal, BKL tax consultant David Whiscombe analyses Shinelock v HMRC: a case on loan relationships and tax relief with some intriguing procedural issues.

This article was first published in Tax Journal Issue 1552 and is available to subscribers on the Tax Journal website. It will be available here in due course.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.