If work is carried out to an existing building VAT is usually chargeable at the standard rate (20%). However, some taxpayers may be eligible to be charged at the reduced rate (5%) if renovating or altering an eligible dwelling that has not been lived in during the 2 years immediately before the work starts.

Evidence may be required to show that the building has not been lived in during the 2 years immediately before work starts. Proof can be obtained from:

Electoral Roll

Council Tax records

Utilities companies

Empty Property Officers in local authorities

Any other source that can be considered reliable

The following occupation can be ignored:

Illegal occupation by squatters

Occupation by 'guardians'

Non-residential use, such as storage for a business

Each purchase should be considered on its own merits before the reduced rating can be applied.

This lesser-known rule can provide significant cashflow savings and save a taxpayer up to 15% on the cost of a renovation.

If VAT has been charged incorrectly it can only be recovered from the supplier which may be difficult to achieve after the event. This will be extremely important if VAT cannot be recovered on the development and the overcharged 15% becomes a cost component.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.