Three members of BKL's private client team have been included in the latest edition of the Spear's Accountants & Tax Advisers Index:

Geraint Jones, Head of Private Client Tax and Head of Probate

Lindsay House, Director of Trusts

Jeff Hartstone, Partner

The Index is linked to Spear's 500, the prestigious annual guide to the top private client advisers, wealth managers, lawyers and service providers for high net worth (HNW) and ultra high net worth (UHNW) individuals. Available as a paperback and an online directory, it is updated each year to keep it authoritative. To reflect the high demand for leading financial advisers, it has grown beyond its name and features over 1000 professionals.

Geraint Jones, a Recommended Adviser in Spear's since 2018, is now ranked as Top Recommended. Geraint's Spear's 500 entry explores the bespoke, flexible and confidential service which he and our private client tax team provide to people of HNW and UHNW - especially for property, non-domiciled individuals and non-resident individuals. It emphasises Geraint's personal commitment to improving tax efficiency for people with multiple assets and sources of income.

Lindsay House has also returned as a Recommended Adviser for 2021. Lindsay's Spear's 500 entry discusses the complete service which she and the team provide to HNW & UHNW individuals, trusts and trustees. It highlights Lindsay's dedication to combining specialist tax knowledge with a personal service for clients' individual and complicated needs.

Jeff Hartstone has been ranked among the Top Recommended Advisers for the second year running. Jeff's Spear's 500 entry explains how he 'looks after the individual and the business together' and exemplifies BKL's supportive and personal service.

BKL's Spear's 500 entry gives details of how we work together to support HNWIs and UHNWIs in the areas of wealth management, trusts, estate planning, inheritance tax and probate services.

We're glad to be so strongly represented in Spear's this year, alongside so many other accomplished advisers. We look forward to sharing our specialisms and experience with our clients throughout 2022.

