ARTICLE

HMRC is consulting on implementation of the OECD Model Reporting Rules, which require digital platforms to report details of the income of sellers on their platform to the tax authority and to the sellers.

From January 2023, these rules will require platforms to report information about the income of sellers on their platforms providing goods and services. HMRC says that this is to help sellers get their tax right and to enable HMRC to detect and tackle non-compliance.

The consultation sets out the details of the rules, and seeks views on the Government's implementation, including on optional elements of the rules. The Government says that it welcomes input from a wide range of stakeholders to ensure the rules are implemented proportionately and effectively. The consultation closes on 22 October 2021. To access the consultation, click here.

