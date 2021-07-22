To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Trisha Siddique speaks with Laurence Parry a tax partner at
Kreston Reeves LLP.
Laurence has had a wide and varied career, training with a big
four firm, before becoming tax partner in a small regional practice
in the North West of England. He also worked in a senior role
within HMRC advising on both policy matters and high level tax
enquiries. Laurence has trained as a mediator and was the North
West Society of Chartered Accountants 'Accounting Personality
of the Year' for 2008. Laurence leads the tax provision for
many of our largest and most complex Ultra High Net Worth
clients. Unfortunately, this also includes divorces.
