In this episode of Taxing Matters we are joined by John Cassidy, a Tax Resolutions Partner at accountancy firm Crowe UK. A tax veteran of over 25 years, when it comes to tax investigations, what John hasn't experienced, written about or lectured on isn't worth knowing!

In this extremely practical discussion, John takes us through the lifecycle of a HMRC enquiry using real-life case studies to highlight actionable insights and common mistakes. From challenging misconceptions to revealing trends in behaviour from the Revenue, John's insights may prove invaluable the next time you have to deal with an HMRC enquiry.

