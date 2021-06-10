ARTICLE

In a special cross-over episode with our sister podcast Insurance Covered, this episode of Taxing Matters looks at the growth in popularity of tax liability insurance.

Giles Hambly, a Tax Specialist in the Major Risks Practice at global insurance broker Gallagher joins us to explain what tax liability insurance covers, how it works in practice and why many businesses are now choosing to take it out.

From potential hidden M&A risks to future tax policy changes there are a multitude of reasons why businesses might take advantage of the protection afforded by such coverage. Given Giles' background as a former tax adviser and lawyer, before his subsequent segue into the world of insurance, Giles provides a unique insight into tax liability insurance and explains why it might have an important role to play in your business too!

