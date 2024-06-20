Be Prepared For The Euros 2024 With Temporary Events Notices

With only one month left until kick-off, there is no time like the present to lodge Temporary Event Notices (TENs) for the Euros 2024.

Why should you apply for a TEN?

TENs can be used for a variety of reasons to boost your trading on match days, from extending your hours, increasing your capacity to disapplying licence conditions.

When should you apply for a TEN?

It's important to remember that standard TEN applications must be submitted to the Council at least 10 working days before the date of a match. Otherwise, a 'late' TEN can be applied for 5 clear working days before the match but no appeal process will be available if any objections are received.

How many TENs can you apply for in one calendar year?

A premises can apply for up to 15 TENs in one calendar year, lasting up to a total of 20 days.

What happens if England or Scotland reach at least the semi-finals?

If England or Scotland reach at least the semi-final, licensed premises in England and Wales will automatically be able to sell alcohol until 1 am the following morning.

However, this relaxation does not apply to late night refreshment, off-sales of alcohol or regulated entertainment. If you do wish to extend these activities, a TEN will be required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.