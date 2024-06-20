ARTICLE
20 June 2024

Be Prepared For The Euros 2024 With Temporary Events Notices

With Euros 2024 approaching, apply for Temporary Event Notices (TENs) to boost trading by extending hours, increasing capacity, or modifying licence conditions. Submit standard TENs 10 days before an event, or "late" TENs 5 days prior, but note the lack of an appeal process.
With only one month left until kick-off, there is no time like the present to lodge Temporary Event Notices (TENs) for the Euros 2024.

Why should you apply for a TEN?

TENs can be used for a variety of reasons to boost your trading on match days, from extending your hours, increasing your capacity to disapplying licence conditions.

When should you apply for a TEN?

It's important to remember that standard TEN applications must be submitted to the Council at least 10 working days before the date of a match. Otherwise, a 'late' TEN can be applied for 5 clear working days before the match but no appeal process will be available if any objections are received.

How many TENs can you apply for in one calendar year?

A premises can apply for up to 15 TENs in one calendar year, lasting up to a total of 20 days.

What happens if England or Scotland reach at least the semi-finals?

If England or Scotland reach at least the semi-final, licensed premises in England and Wales will automatically be able to sell alcohol until 1 am the following morning.

However, this relaxation does not apply to late night refreshment, off-sales of alcohol or regulated entertainment. If you do wish to extend these activities, a TEN will be required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

