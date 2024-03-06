ARTICLE

I'm a big fan of safety (you can read my previous article about cycle helmets here), but even I have to admit that there is something uniquely thrilling about sports dedicated to beating the snot out of one another. This provides quite an interesting and important question: how can you make something so inherently unsafe, safe? In this article, I will discuss some recent innovations in fighting glove technology.

BIG BAD BOXING

Hayabusa Fightware Inc. have recently announced a very interesting (and patent-pending) new generation of boxing gloves. By replacing the traditional foam with 3D-printed cells, these gloves represent a complete reimagining of padding-based protection. Their T3D gloves make use of two different lattice structures to resemble the high-density foam and low-density foam of old. By using 3D printing, the arrangement of these different structures can be more precisely controlled.

Hayabusa claim that their new gloves can outlast and outperform all traditional foam gloves. The truth to this statement will have to be seen, but one thing's for certain: even the most ubiquitous and established standards like foam padding can be improved upon with a little innovation!

MIGHTY MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

During an MMA fight, the combatants make use of a range of techniques like punching and grappling. Unfortunately, the practicalities of these approaches are very different. To grapple, a fighter needs to use their fingers to grab onto their opponent, which is borderline impossible with the use of entirely punch-focussed boxing gloves. Of course, this problem has long since been addressed by open-fingered knuckle-padded gloves.

Enter Scott Bradley Baker, who has recently been granted a US patent for quite an interesting addition to this solution. As with many existing MMA gloves, Scott's glove includes knuckle padding for providing punch protection, whilst retaining a level of finger mobility for grappling, but Scott has gone one step further!

Scott has considered the issue of eye pokes. In his patent, he explains that fighters may begin to throw a punch but then need to react to a sudden change in circumstance. In their reaction, the fighter might un-clench their fist and if they're unlucky, their pre-punch momentum could result in a rather unfortunate eye poke to their partner (ouch!).

To combat this issue (pun intended), Scott's glove includes a series of restrictive cords which prevent the fingers from being fully extended. In this way, the glove-wearing fighter can punch with confidence, whilst still retaining their much-needed dexterity. Thanks Scott!

