UK:
The Business Behind Sport: Jason Ferguson, Group Chairman & CEO At The World Professional Billiards & Snooker Association
14 February 2024
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
Snooker has always been a popular sport, particularly in the UK,
but its rapid growth worldwide has led to a potential global
audience of 1.8 billion viewers.
In this episode of The Business Behind Sport podcast, Jonny Gray
speaks to Jason Ferguson, Group Chairman & CEO of The World
Professional Billiards & Snooker Association (WPBSA) and
Director of the World Snooker Tour to discuss Jason's journey
from a player to running the sport worldwide, including his hopes
for entry as an Olympic sport in Los Angeles 2028.
