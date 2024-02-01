At the end of last year, I wrote about the speculation surrounding Alpha Tauri F1's new team name for the 2024 season.

The team has now announced their new name ahead of the launch of their 2024 car on 8 February.

Whilst many thought the trade mark applications filed by Red Bull GmbH for "Racing Bulls" were a big hint as to Alpha Tauri's new brand identity, we now know that the team will be "Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team" - quite the mouthful.

CEO Peter Bayer confirmed last year that the team's new American sponsors would be incorporated into the 2024 branding and full team name, and it certainly fits that brief. Cash App first joined F1 back in 2021 in partnership with Red Bull so their move to join the sister team doesn't feel too unexpected.

Visa haven't really had a significant presence in F1 to date although they have a long history of sports sponsorship including the Olympics and the NFL so they are well placed to make the move into F1.

The last piece of the puzzle is Peter Bayer's comment that the team would move back closer to the sister Red Bull Racing brand and as promised, the new logo launched on Instagram yesterday features the iconic Bull - an unmistakeable link.

It remains to be seen how commentators and fans will refer to the team over the course of the 2024 season (I would think something to do with "RB") but it certainly seems that the team has moved away from the "Racing Bulls" option.

It's fantastic to reveal the new identity and to welcome new partners as we embark on the next phase of the team's Formula 1 story - Peter Bayer, CEO www.skysports.com/...

