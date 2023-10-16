UK:
The Business Behind Sport: Richard Bush, Partner At Bird & Bird And Charli Curran, Forensics Expert At Ankura (Podcast)
16 October 2023
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
In this episode of The Business Behind Sport podcast, Jonathan
Brown, Senior Managing Director in Ankura's Sport Advisory team
speaks with Richard Bush, Partner in Bird & Bird's Media,
Entertainment & Sports Group, and Charli Curran, Senior
Director in Ankura's Risk, Forensics and Compliance team to
discuss investigating abuse in sport and the practical and legal
considerations that need to be taken into account.
