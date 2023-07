self

UHY Cast: Episode 5

In our latest episode, Shelly details the captivating behind-the-scene moments at the Beijing and London Paralympic games, the feeling of winning a medal and the discipline, resilience and determination she had to undertake to achieve such a victory.

Tune in now to find out more.

