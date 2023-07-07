As we hit the halfway point in the international cricket season for 2023 and as the Ashes series is currently underway, Jonathan Brown speaks to Simon Taufel, Former International Cricket Umpire and 5-time International Cricket Council Umpire of the year, in the latest episode of #TheBusinessBehindSport. Listen to the full episode to hear more Simon reflect on his journey in cricket and his expert insights on:

  • How to achieve excellence
  • Maintaining focus as an umpire and in general
  • Dealing with the pressures from players, crowds, TV audiences, officials, and yourself
  • How sport can fix issues around ethics and integrity

