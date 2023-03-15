ARTICLE

In this episode of The Business Behind Sport Podcast, Jonathan Brown speaks to Ivan Miljkovic, former Olympic Gold Winning Serbian volleyball captain, about his professional sporting career and what he's up to now. They also discuss current sports business trends such as the use of NFTs, Web3, blockchain, and private equity investment into sports just like we have recently seen in volleyball.

