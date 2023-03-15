UK:
The Business Behind Sport: Ivan Miljković, Former Olympic Gold Winning Serbian Volleyball Captain (Podcast)
15 March 2023
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
In this episode of The Business Behind Sport Podcast, Jonathan
Brown speaks to Ivan Miljkovic, former Olympic Gold Winning Serbian
volleyball captain, about his professional sporting career and what
he's up to now. They also discuss current sports business
trends such as the use of NFTs, Web3, blockchain, and private
equity investment into sports just like we have recently seen in
volleyball.
