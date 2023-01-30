ARTICLE

FIFA's Football Agent Regulations (the “FFAR”) were approved by the FIFA Council on 16 December 2022 and came into force this week.

There are major implications for football agents, including:

The (re)introduction of an examination A licensing system A cap on agents' fees Limits on multiple representation.

The FFAR will have major ramifications for all those involved in football worldwide and, as such, it is important that all stakeholders are fully aware of what these changes entail.

The enforcement will fall into two tranches with a transition period in between the first and second date.

9 January 2023 – The provisions regarding becoming a football agent, including the requirement for agents to pass an exam and obtain a licence, will enter into force on this date.

1 October 2023 – The remaining regulations come into force on this date and this includes the obligation to only use licensed football agents, the cap on agents' fees and limits on multiple representation.

