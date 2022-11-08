self

The Empowerment podcast is hosted by David Winnie, former Scottish Premier League player and manager.

In our sixth episode, we welcome our guest, former professional footballer, Kári Árnason.

Kári played for Icelandic club Víkingur and the Iceland national team. He has previously played for Djurgården, AGFAarhus, EsbjergfB, PlymouthArgyle, Aberdeen, RotherhamUnited, MalmöFF, Omonia and Gençlerbirligi.

We find out about Kári's journey and what fuels his empowerment. We also highlight the importance of becoming a better you, for you!

About Empowerment: What's the score?

The Empowerment podcast offers an insight into the lives of successful individuals and how they have been empowered to succeed both in sport and business. In each episode, we ask our guests to share their experiences and discuss how they have shaped their life and career journeys.

We dig deep to find out what empowerment really means.

