ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this episode, we hear from Janette Potgieter, a Managing Director in Ankura's Data & Technology team in London. Janette speaks about her inspiring adventure as part of a four-person all-female crew rowing 3,000 miles unsupported across the Atlantic Ocean in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge. Janette discusses how she balanced preparation for the trip around daily life, the highs and lows of 40 days on the water, and some direct lessons in teaming in the workplace that Janette's experience has provided.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.