Ankura Consulting Group LLC
UK:
Rowing An Ocean With Janette Potgieter, Ankura Data And Technology Expert
04 October 2022
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode, we hear from Janette Potgieter, a Managing
Director in Ankura's Data & Technology team in London.
Janette speaks about her inspiring adventure as part of a
four-person all-female crew rowing 3,000 miles unsupported across
the Atlantic Ocean in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge.
Janette discusses how she balanced preparation for the trip around
daily life, the highs and lows of 40 days on the water, and some
direct lessons in teaming in the workplace that Janette's
experience has provided.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from UK
The Incoming Digital Services Act
Preiskel & Co
In this article, we describe the main features of the incoming DSA and briefly analyse its interaction with the e-Commerce Directive in relation to the liability of online intermediaries.
DOT COM Disclosures And Dark Patterns
McDermott Will & Emery
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is considering updating and reissuing its guidance document on digital advertising, with the aim of tightening legislation against online consumer manipulation.