Eamon Devlin interviews Peter Jensen Ph.D., 10x Olympic trainer and Canadian sports coach. During the call we discussed:

How to deal with set backs and challenges.

The importance of thinking on your feet to improve your independant performance.

The 'Pirate Ship' analogy.

Peter shared some great stories from his impressive career as a sports coach.

Peter has attended nine Olympic games as a member of the Canadian Olympic team and has helped numerous athletes achieve high performance levels under intense pressure, including four consecutive medal winning Women's Olympic Hockey teams. With Olympic-level sport as a laboratory, he has developed a deep understanding of what it takes to be a successful leader of high performers.

