Eamon Devlin interviews Peter Jensen Ph.D., 10x Olympic trainer and Canadian sports coach. During the call we discussed:
- How to deal with set backs and challenges.
- The importance of thinking on your feet to improve your independant performance.
- The 'Pirate Ship' analogy.
- Peter shared some great stories from his impressive career as a sports coach.
Peter has attended nine Olympic games as a member of the Canadian Olympic team and has helped numerous athletes achieve high performance levels under intense pressure, including four consecutive medal winning Women's Olympic Hockey teams. With Olympic-level sport as a laboratory, he has developed a deep understanding of what it takes to be a successful leader of high performers.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.