David Winnie, Head of Sports at Blaser Mills Law, has recently been chosen by the Football Association (FA) to sit as a member on its Claims Panel. The Claims Panel is a bespoke pool of individuals from which Regulatory Commissions are drawn by the FA's Judicial Panel Chairman to hear wrongful dismissal and associated claims from the Premier League downwards, along with the top two divisions in the women's game.

Members of the Claims Panel must have significant experience in professional football and the law/regulations of the game, whilst being able to assess evidence objectively when dealing with very high profile cases.

David added, "I'm absolutely delighted to have been chosen by the FA for such a privileged role. I will be able to call upon my vast football and legal experience to provide fairness and judgment as these difficult cases arise."

In addition to his appointment David also sits on the FA's Judicial Panel.

