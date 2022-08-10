ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

The Empowerment podcast is hosted by David Winnie, former Scottish Premier League player and manager.

In our fifth episode, we welcome our guest, Scottish sports journalist and broadcaster, Bill Leckie.

Bill currently writes for the Scottish edition of #TheSun newspaper. He also makes regular contributions on #Talksport and BBC Radio 5 Live.

We speak to Bill about his #empowerment and the path he took to become the #journalist he wanted to be, and also why #mentalhealth is important specifically when it comes to regaining control of your own emotions.

Bill also gives us an insight into the issues surrounding racism both online and offline.

About Empowerment: What's the score? The Empowerment podcast offers an insight into the lives of successful individuals and how they have been empowered to succeed both in sport and business. In each episode, we ask our guests to share their experiences and discuss how they have shaped their life and career journeys.

We dig deep to find out what empowerment really means.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.