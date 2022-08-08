In this final episode of Season 1, JJ Shaw is joined by Jo Tongue (CEO of Tongue Tied Management and licensed FA intermediary) and Charlotte Richardson (Football commentator, match reporter and presenter) – to discuss life in the football industry and sports media.

They touch on the realities as working as a sports reporter; what it's like to run a football agency; the sea of change brought about by the Women's EUROS; overcoming sexism in football and barriers for women to access the industry; and how media can be used as a platform for change.

