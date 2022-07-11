ARTICLE

The Empowerment podcast is hosted by David Winnie, former Scottish Premier League player and manager.

In our fourth episode, we welcome our guest former British Racing Driver and CEO of MB Partners, Mark Blundell.

Mark competed at the very top of world motorsport, including Formula One, Indy Car and World Rally. His wins even include the prestigious LeMans 24. From 2001 through to 2008, he was integral to ITV's multi BAFTA award-winning presenting team for Formula One.

Mark went on to share his experience, knowledge and connections through MB Partners, an athlete management and sports marketing agency, built around his core values in sport.

We start at the very beginning of Mark's Formula One career and dig deep into his biggest achievements and challenges he faced throughout his journey.

Mark also gives us an insight into the transition from track to TV and his successful sports marketing agency MB Partners.

About Empowerment: What's the score?

The Empowerment podcast offers an insight into the lives of successful individuals and how they have been empowered to succeed both in sport and business. In each episode, we ask our guests to share their experiences and discuss how they have shaped their life and career journeys.

We dig deep to find out what empowerment really means.

