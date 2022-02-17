self

Aasmah talks to Ron Dennis, philanthropist and Founding Shareholder and former Chairman and CEO of the McLaren Technology Group, about how passion has been the driving force behind his successes, the decision to step away from Formula 1 and transition into a new career chapter and his pursuit of perfection and ambition to win in everything he does.

Podcast host: Aasmah Mir

Aasmah Mir is an award winning broadcaster and journalist. She currently co-hosts the Breakfast Show on Times Radio and writes a regular column for The Times.

Guest | Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis, is a philanthropist, Founding Shareholder and former Chairman and CEO of the McLaren Technology Group, which includes one of the UK's leading Formula One teams.

Since first buying shares in McLaren in 1980, Ron subsequently increased his shareholding and assumed control of the Group in 1982, thereafter leading it to numerous successes in Formula One world championships. Under his leadership, McLaren Automotive was created and grew to become a world leading producer of advanced technology sportscars and supercars.

Ron sold his shareholding in the Group in 2017 and has since dedicated his talents to charities and other philanthropic activities, including leading a campaign to help provide food for NHS workers during the pandemic through his Family foundation, Dreamchasing, and committing to significantly reduce the incidence and impact of youth sports injury through Podium Analytics, an NGO launched in September 2021, of which he is Founder and Chairman.

