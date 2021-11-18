Worldwide:
Football, Career Transitions And Stepping Outside Of Your Comfort Zone (Podcast)
18 November 2021
Withers LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode
Aasmah talks to Nate Burleson, former National Football League
(NFL) player and TV host, about how his natural curiosity and
creativity have led him to transition smoothly through various
careers, from professional American footballer to fashion designer
and Emmy award winning sports personality, and about the importance
of pushing your boundaries to achieve success. To hear more stories
of success, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Worldwide
Descriptive Trade Marks - Tactics To Avoid Refusal
Pictons Solicitors LLP
Choosing a brand name requires careful consideration. Think about your target customers, positioning in the market, finance and protection. As a brand management adviser at Pictons Solicitors Emma Lambert is aware that there is a common misconception that a brand should describe the product or service being provided. From a trade mark and durable brand point of view this is not the case. In this article Emma examines the current legal approach to descriptive trade marks and sets out practical p