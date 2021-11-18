ARTICLE

Worldwide: Football, Career Transitions And Stepping Outside Of Your Comfort Zone (Podcast)

Aasmah talks to Nate Burleson, former National Football League (NFL) player and TV host, about how his natural curiosity and creativity have led him to transition smoothly through various careers, from professional American footballer to fashion designer and Emmy award winning sports personality, and about the importance of pushing your boundaries to achieve success. To hear more stories of success, click here .

