As the implementation of the UK online safety regime continues, our Regulatory Outlook takes a look at Ofcom's third call for evidence to inform its codes of practice and guidance on the additional duties applicable to categorised services under the Online Safety Act, and at the ICO's response to Ofcom's consultation on protecting people from illegal harms online.

In June, we will be jointly hosting a seminar focusing on children's safety online, including an introduction to the UK Online Safety Act, the Irish Online Safety and Media Regulation Act 2022 and the EU Digital Services Act, and featuring a policy specialist from Ofcom as guest speaker.

Scrutiny of social media and the role of influencers is also intensifying in financial services. The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has finalised guidance on financial promotions on social media, with which firms and influencers will need to comply. Our Insight considers its overlap with advertising rules on financial products contained in the CAP Code.

In addition, this month's Regulatory Outlook considers developments including regulated procurement (with the government's announcement that the new regime will go live on 28 October, giving businesses six months to prepare), product conformity marking (as the government introduces regulations permitting use of either the CE mark or the UKCA mark in Great Britain) and food law, as the Food Standards Agency (FSA) looks to reform the authorisation process for regulated food and feed products. Our Insight looks in more depth at how the FSA plans to deregulate and speed up authorisations for precision-bred organisms.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.