The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) is a network of impressive advertising law experts around the world. We at GALA are excited to invite you to our upcoming online training event on the latest legal developments in influencer marketing.

With lawyers from different parts of EMEA, we understand the importance of staying up-to-date on the ever-changing landscape of social media marketing in various markets.

GALA's expert speakers will provide insights on best practices for influencer marketing campaigns and discuss the legal implications and potential risks involved in this evolving and cutting-edge area, focusing on the UAE, Israel, Portugal, Slovakia and Kenya. The panel will be moderated by Geraint Lloyd-Taylor (UK).

This training event offers a great opportunity to enhance your knowledge and skills in influencer marketing regulation, and we look forward to having you join us.

DETAILS

Date: Thursday, 1 June 2023

Time: 2:00 - 3:00 UK time / 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. EST

Moderator: Geraint Lloyd-Taylor Lewis Silkin (UK)

Speakers: Andrew Fawcett Al Tamimi & Co. (UAE). Ricardo Henriques Abreu Advogados (Portugal). Peter Marcis Nitschneider & Partners (Slovakia). Daniel Mwathe Bowmans (Kenya). David Wolberg Kuperschmit, Goldstein & Co. (Israel)

Sign up at GALA - Events (galalaw.com)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.