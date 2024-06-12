Our latest A&M Activist Alert (AAA) 2024 Interim Outlook report provides insights into the current activist trends across Europe and key predictions for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. We also provide an analysis of how corporates "rise to the challenge" when peers in their sector are targeted by activists.

In the first half of 2024, there have been 88 activist campaigns across the region, marking a 16% decrease compared to the same period last year. This lower level of activist campaigning has also contributed to a 30% reduction in the number of shareholder resolutions proposed during European AGMs.

Our analysis has identified 148 corporates that are at heightened risk of public shareholder activism over the next 18 months. The U.K. remains in the spotlight, with 57 corporates at heightened risk of activist targeting, followed by Germany with 31 and Switzerland with 14.

DOWNLOAD THE 2024 INTERIM OUTLOOK

Whilst we do not publicly release individual company predictions, we would be delighted to discuss specific AAA modelling and analysis for any particular corporate with a senior member of the company.

Originally published by 10 June, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.