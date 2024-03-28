In the latest episode of our shareholder activism podcast series, we talk about activism in the context of M&A. We discuss how shareholders may:

encourage M&A, by pushing companies to pursue a transaction;

influence M&A, for example by agitating for a higher price from the bidder on a takeover offer; or

threaten M&A, by seeking to block a transaction.

We also discuss what parties can do if a transaction is challenged by a shareholder or group of shareholders.

