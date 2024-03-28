Recent additions to our Corporate Notes blog include an update on the call for evidence on non-financial reporting. Other additions include a look at the indicative update on the impact of the listing rule reform on FTSE indices and further changes to UK high net worth individual and sophisticated investor exemptions. Finally, we have recorded a new episode of our shareholder activism podcast on activism in the context of M&A and a published our regional and sectoral insights for M&A for 2024.

Further changes to UK high net worth individual and sophisticated investor exemptions

Indicative update on impact of reform on FTSE indices

M&A – our regional and sectoral insights for 2024

Non-financial reporting – update on call for evidence

Our podcast on activism in M&A

