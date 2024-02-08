On January 24, 2024, the SEC adopted its long-awaited final rules relating to special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), shell companies and projections. The adopting release can be found here, and the proposing release, dated March 30, 2022, may be found here.

The final rules as expected reflect the SEC's central premise that a de SPAC transaction—the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transaction that follows a SPAC initial public offering—is the functional equivalent of, and should be regulated as, the private target company's IPO. In the SEC's view, this is because a de SPAC transaction results in the target company becoming part of a combined company that is a US reporting company and provides the target company with access to cash proceeds that the SPAC had previously raised from the public. The final rules have largely been enacted as proposed. However, there have been important modifications, particularly for investment banks, which are often justified with reference to the premise that a de SPAC transaction, while analogous to a traditional IPO, is a hybrid transaction that contains elements of both an IPO and an M&A transaction.

We have set forth below short summaries of some of the more important points in the final rules, with a focus on those that implicate liability issues. We do not expect that the adoption of the final rules will result in wholesale changes to the execution practices that banks have adopted globally in the wake of the proposed rules, but practices will no doubt evolve over time. The final rules will become effective 125 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register, which should occur promptly.

Our key takeaways include:

Underwriter liability: Of greatest significance for investment banks, the SEC has declined to adopt its proposed Rule 140a. This proposed rule would have provided that a person who has acted as an underwriter of the securities offered in a SPAC IPO and had taken steps to facilitate the de SPAC transaction, or any related financing transaction, or otherwise participated directly or indirectly in the de SPAC transaction, would be deemed to be engaged in the distribution of the securities of the surviving public entity in the de SPAC transaction, and thus be subject to underwriter liability under the Securities Act. The SEC has instead provided general guidance regarding statutory underwriter status in a de SPAC transaction. Rather than promulgating a rule clarifying underwriter status, the SEC intends to follow its longstanding practice of applying the terms "distribution" and "underwriter" broadly and flexibly, as the facts and circumstances of a transaction may warrant. An underwriter would be present where an entity is selling for the issuer or participating in a distribution of securities in the combined company to the SPAC's investors and the broader public, even though that entity is not named as an underwriter in a given offer. The SEC also helpfully clarified that nothing in proposed Rule 140a was intended to address any M&A transaction other than a de SPAC transaction, distinguishing traditional M&A from the "unique circumstances" of conducing a public offering through a de SPAC transaction.

In adopting the final rules, the SEC was also clearly mindful that courts have taken a narrower view of who, other than named underwriters, has acted as a distribution participant and is thus subject to underwriter liability. The SEC referred in particular to the In re Lehman Bros. Mortgage-Backed Sec. Litig. Case from the Second Circuit and attempted to distinguish that ruling since it was in the context of a more conventional capital raising. However, particularly since the SEC has itself left the determination as to who constitutes an underwriter to a facts and circumstances determination, we believe this issue will continue to be tested in the courts, including in the ongoing In re Arrival SA Securities Litigation in New York federal court.

Distribution of securities/Rule 145a : Consistent with the above guidance on statutory underwriter liability (or to facilitate the analysis of whether a statutory underwriter is present), the SEC clarified that a de SPAC transaction is considered a "distribution of securities" by adopting Rule 145a. Under Rule 145a, there is a "sale" from the combined company to the SPAC's existing shareholders, even in de SPAC transaction structures where the SPAC shareholders are not actually receiving new shares from the combined company. Here, the SEC also distinguished between de SPAC transactions and traditional M&A transactions, noting that in de SPAC transactions there is a change in the nature of the investment from an entity that has no or nominal operations to a combined operating company which does not occur in traditional M&A. This conclusion reflects the SEC's central position that a de SPAC transaction is, and in its view should be, more analogous to a traditional IPO.

: Consistent with the above guidance on statutory underwriter liability (or to facilitate the analysis of whether a statutory underwriter is present), the SEC clarified that a de SPAC transaction is considered a "distribution of securities" by adopting Rule 145a. Under Rule 145a, there is a "sale" from the combined company to the SPAC's existing shareholders, even in de SPAC transaction structures where the SPAC shareholders are not actually receiving new shares from the combined company. Here, the SEC also distinguished between de SPAC transactions and traditional M&A transactions, noting that in de SPAC transactions there is a change in the nature of the investment from an entity that has no or nominal operations to a combined operating company which does not occur in traditional M&A. This conclusion reflects the SEC's central position that a de SPAC transaction is, and in its view should be, more analogous to a traditional IPO. Target becomes co-registrant : Under the final rules, as was the case in the proposed rules, the target company in a de SPAC transaction is considered an "issuer" of securities. As a result, the target and its principal executive officer(s), principal financial officer, principal accounting officer and at least a majority of its board of directors will be required to sign the registration statement as a co-registrant with the SPAC and assume Section 11 liability for any material misstatements or omissions in the registration statement. In the case of a de SPAC transaction involving the purchase of assets or a business, the signatories of the asset purchase agreement (or similar agreement) would be required to sign the registration statement. The SEC further clarified that as a co-registrant, the target would become an Exchange Act reporting company subject to the ongoing reporting requirements of US Exchange Act from the time at which the registration statement becomes effective. Accordingly, the target would be required to file Exchange Act reports during the interim period between effectiveness and closing. To reinforce the appropriateness of co-registrant status, the SEC noted that the majority of disclosure in a de SPAC registration statement is about the target, and that the target is the principal beneficiary of the capital that the SPAC previously raised in its IPO.

