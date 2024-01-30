Setting up and running your own business is an amazing achievement. It requires vision, creativity, motivation and stamina. On occasion, it can even bring you fame, riches and fortune. But it can also result in reams of paperwork and cause sleepless nights. And as someone once said to me about children "It doesn't get easier, it just changes", so the same can be said for your business throughout its lifecycle. From setting up to exit, it will force you to consider issues that you might not previously have known anything about and it will need you to make many decisions, sometimes very quickly. What it certainly is not is mundane.

With this in mind, the corporate team at Forsters, together with some of our specialist colleagues, has written a series of articles about the various issues and some of the key points that it may help you to know about at each stage of a business's life. Not all of these will be relevant to you or your business endeavours, but we hope that you will find at least some of these guides interesting and useful, whether you just have the glimmer of an idea, are a start-up, a well-established enterprise or are considering your exit options. Do feel free to drop us a line or pick up the phone if you would like to discuss any of the issues raised further.

So far, we've covered initial considerations, directors and funding, so now let's have a think about "Shareholders".

What are your rights as a shareholder?

A company acts through two bodies of people – its shareholders and its board of directors. While the directors manage the day-to-day running of the business, shareholders can still exert a significant amount of influence.

The rights of shareholders are derived from the Companies Act 2006 (the "Companies Act"), the articles of association of the company (the "Articles") and any shareholders' agreement in place. The rights attaching to shares will depend on the class (type) of shares that you hold and will vary from company to company. It is therefore important that you fully understand which class(es) of shares you own and the rights which apply to them.

In this article we will consider the key shareholder rights that are provided in the Companies Act.

Attendance and voting at general meetings

Generally, shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at general meetings of the company. However, some classes of shares may not have this right, while others may provide weighted voting rights or a veto right over certain issues; if this is the case, it should be set out in the Articles or any shareholders' agreement.

Subject to any specific rights set out in the Articles or a shareholders' agreement, a shareholder's voting power will usually depend on the proportion of shares held (where the vote is by poll); however, in some instances a vote may be taken by show of hands and in this case, shareholders with a very small shareholding may have a significant impact on the vote. In the main, resolutions proposed at a general meeting will be either an ordinary resolution or a special resolution. An ordinary resolution is passed by simple majority (i.e. over 50%) while a special resolution must be passed by 75%.

In addition, subject to certain conditions being satisfied, shareholders have the right to require the directors to call a general meeting, the right to require the company to circulate a written resolution and the right to require the directors to circulate a statement with respect to a matter referred to in a proposed resolution or other business to be dealt with at a meeting.

If you are unable to attend a general meeting, you should be able to appoint a proxy to attend the meeting and vote on your behalf.

Right to dividends

Most shareholders will have the right to receive a share of the company's profits in return for their investment. If a company is profitable, the directors may decide to distribute profits to shareholders by declaring the payment of a dividend (usually in cash).

Although it is the directors who will recommend the payment of a dividend, shareholders may have to vote to approve it (this is usually the case with a final dividend, which is paid once the annual accounts have been drawn up; interim dividends which are paid throughout the year are usually declared by the directors). The shareholders cannot vote to pay a final dividend which is more than the directors have recommended, although they can vote to reduce the amount of the dividend to be paid.

It should be remembered that the directors are under no legal obligation to declare the payment of a dividend. For example, the directors will not recommend a dividend if the company is not profitable or if it is profitable, they may decide that the profits should be re-invested into the business.

Right to return of capital

The share capital of a company is not owned by the shareholders, but by the company. This is to protect the creditors of the company who will often have no control over how the company is being managed and operated. If the company becomes insolvent, its creditors will rank ahead of the shareholders in terms of being "paid back" and if necessary, the share capital will be used to do this. For private companies with a small amount of share capital, this might not be of much help to creditors in reality, but the principle remains.

That said, shareholders do have capital rights and if any share capital remains once creditors have been repaid (although this is unlikely in an insolvency context), this will be repaid to the shareholders, usually in proportion to the number of shares that they hold.

Right to information

Shareholders also have rights to receive certain, albeit limited information, about the company. For example, they are entitled to a copy of the company's annual accounts and any annual report and can request to see a copy of the company's register of members, any minutes of general meetings and the terms of the directors' service contracts.

Pre-emption rights

Under the Companies Act, shareholders have a pre-emption right on the allotment of shares. Such rights may also be included in the Articles or any shareholders' agreement. These rights aim to protect existing shareholders from having their shareholdings diluted, by requiring the company to give existing shareholders a right of first refusal over the allotment of new shares, usually in proportion to their current shareholding.

Pre-emption rights may also apply on the transfer of shares and if so, these and the process to be followed will be set out in the Articles or a shareholders' agreement. Such rights require any shareholder wishing to transfer their shares to offer them first to the existing shareholders, again, usually in proportion to their current shareholding.

In determining what rights a shareholder has, much will turn on the Articles or any shareholders' agreement. It is therefore important to check these before taking any action as a shareholder. Our next article will focus on the protections which may be afforded to minority shareholders.

If you have any queries or concerns about your rights as a shareholder, please do not hesitate to get in touch with a member of our Corporate team who would be happy to assist you.

Disclaimer

This note reflects the law as at 19 January 2024. The circumstances of each case vary and this note should not be relied upon in place of specific legal advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.