Despite a year of macroeconomic challenges, mid-cap MedTech companies outperform the market from both an operating and M&A perspective as they continue to benefit from established key trend tail winds.

Our latest paper, "MedTech proves its fortitude and resilience in 2023", authored by Al-Munther Sultan, Claire Edwards, and Chris Savidge, explores how MedTech company valuations and deal volumes have remained robust in difficult market conditions. The paper explores why now may be an opportune moment for shareholders to revisit their exit planning given the political environment and macroeconomic outlook.

December 11, 2023

