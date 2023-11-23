The Revised Code continues to (i) adopt a pragmatic, principles-based approach, (ii) apply ten broad principles (which are substantially the same as before, with the exception of the new principle on remuneration, as described below), and (iii) ensure website and annual report disclosures are published to promote good corporate governance.

Last week the Quoted Companies Alliance (the " QCA ") published its revised Corporate Governance Code (the " Revised Code "). The Revised Code will apply in respect of financial years beginning on or after 1 April 2024 and there will be a 12-month transition period (from 1 April 2024) during which companies will have additional flexibility to adjust to the provisions of the Revised Code.

Next steps

When looking ahead to applying the Revised Code, companies might want to consider the following action points:

Deciding when to adopt the Revised Code from (the supporting documents available from the QCA's website have suggested board minutes for this).





Appointing (and minuting) which board member(s) will be responsible for stakeholder engagement (different board members could be responsible for different stakeholders, e.g. main market companies commonly have a Non-Executive Director responsible for workforce engagement, whereas the CEO/Chair will be responsible for shareholder engagement).





Considering the succession plan for both executives and non-executives, including their appointment and assessment of their relevant skills and experience, to ensure it meets the requirements of the Revised Code (including in relation to contingency planning) and reviewing the composition of the Board to ensure it has the requisite skills and knowledge as a whole.





Reviewing the composition of the Committees of the Board in light of the independence criteria in the Revised Code.





Implementing processes to ensure the disclosures included in the 2025 annual report (and the corporate governance statement on the company's website) reflect the Revised Code.





Preparing for the Remuneration Report (and Remuneration Policy, depending on timings) to be put to a shareholder vote at the next AGM.





Updating the company's website disclosures to ensure they align with the Revised Code, once adopted.





Entering into a relationship agreement with any controlling shareholders (to the extent there is not already one in place).

A copy of the Revised Code is available to download on the QCA's website (it is free for members). There is also a supporting document available which sets out some further information on the changes and key FAQs.