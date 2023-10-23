UK:
Our Latest Podcast On Activism And AGMs (Podcast)
23 October 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
In the latest episode of our shareholder activism podcast
series, we talk about activism and AGMs.
We discuss in particular:
- why we see more activism around AGMs;
- the sorts of areas that activists target; and
- what companies can do to prepare ahead of their next AGM.
To listen to the full conversation, please visit SoundCloud, iTunes or Spotify.
